The 18th yearly international Passion for Speed Festival at Zwartkops Raceway, near Pretoria, will embrace four periods of motorsport, involving more than 300 cars and about 100 motorcycles.

The festival is on February 1, 2 and 3, 2019.

The participating cars range from Saloon Car Legends from the 1960s, to the Sports Racing Prototypes of the 1970s, through the classic production cars of the 1980s, to the Extreme Supercar icons of today.

One of the festival’s biggest crowd drawcards should be races for Pre1966 Legend Saloon Cars, with some of South Africa’s top drivers taking on a visiting team of competitors from the Netherlands.

Representing South Africa will be current SA saloon car champions Michael Stephens and Jeffrey Kruger, and former champions Sarel van der Merwe, Lee Thompson, Mark du Toit, Jonathan du Toit, Hennie Groenewald and Peter Lindenberg.

The Dutch contingent comprises of Michiel Campagne, Armand Adriaans, Frans van Maarschalkerwaart, Harmen van Putten and others yet to be named.

Cars will include three Ford Galaxies, Ford Mustangs, a Chev Nova, a Chev Biscayne, a Mercury Comet, a Plymouth Fury, a Chev Bel Air, a Ford Fairlane, a Studebaker Golden Hawke, and a Plymouth Barracuda.

The Pre-1966 Under Two-Litre class will include cars like Lotus Cortinas, Alfa Romeo Giulias, Volvo 122S entries, a BMW 2002ti, and Alfa Romeo GT Juniors. Rounding out the Pre-1966 Saloons will be a full field of Little Giants, bringing GSM Darts, MGBs, MGAs, a Lotus 23B, a Porsche 356A, Ford Anglias, a Protea Ford, and a Sunbeam Alpine.

The Tourist Trophy for Pre’1966/68 Le Mans Sebring Cars will boast four GT40s, three Daytonas, Chevrons, TVR Jaguars, Ginettas, Porsche 911s, and Chev Corvettes.

The International Sports Prototypes of the 1970s will offer Lola T70s, Porsche 917s, Chevrons, Porsche RSRs, and Cobras. There will also be races for Pre-1980 Classic Production Cars, plus Single Seaters from the United Kingdom.

Bringing events to the current day, there will be races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, represented by a McLaren, Aston Martin, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, BMWs, and an Alfa GT.

Sunday of February 3 offers a full programme of motorcycling, including the Bridgestone Challenge, Supersport Juniors, Bridgestone Superbikes, RR Cup, and the Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Championship contingent. Meanwhile, the Zwartkops kart circuit will host racing for Super Motards and Pocket Bikes.

Interactive motoring entertainment at the event will include lifestyle, education and family friendly activities. Featured areas include the circuit’s skidpan, 4×4 off-road circuit and small kart circuit.

Various vehicle manufacturers will showcase their brands and latest models, offering opportunities for vehicles to be test driven by the public in a safe and controlled environment.

