Turning back the clock

The South African Historic Grand Prix Festival at the East London Grand Prix circuit on November 24 and 25 will feature pre-war vintage race cars to commemorate over 84 years of motorsport at this historic site.

Backing that will be a full weekend of racing for more recent historic race cars.

They will include single seaters from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, Pre-1990 Production Saloons, plus Pre-1980 Sports and GT cars.

Spectators can expect to see historic Formula Fords and Lotuses, Formula Vees, Formula Atlantics, Alfa Romeos, Datsuns, Fords, BMWs, Porsche 911s, Chevrons and Lolas.

The stars of the show, however, will be 17 cars from the 1930s, some of them racing through the same corners as they did over 80 years ago.

Experts expect a four-way battle at the front between two ERAs – one which won the 1937 South African Grand Prix, the Maserati 8CM and an Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3.

Another battle is expected between a brace of MGs, Rileys, Austin Seven Specials, Aston Martin Ulsters, a Bugatti Type 35, Singer Le Mans and Plymouth Special.

A Drivers’ Club hospitality facility close to the paddock will be available with a great view of the start/finish line.

VIP packages are available that include a lunchtime grid walk, VIP parking and all-day Premium Canape Food experience and drinks.

In addition to the races, the pre-war cars will retrace the original 17km Prince George Circuit that hosted the South African Grand Prix between 1934 and 1939.

Limited general access and VIP hospitality tickets for both the East London race event and the Grand Prix Garden Party at Val de Vie on December 1 and 2 are available at sahistoricgp.com or follow the event on Facebook – SA Historic Grand Prix Festival.

