2018 Motul Roof of Africa will be all about extremes

For its 51st edition, the Mother of Hard Enduro has undergone an ‘extreme’ make-over. With an all-new route, the 2018 Motul Roof of Africa will provide riders with a challenge that’s worthy of being the next edition of Africa’s oldest off-road race.

Taking place in the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho from 5th – 8th December 2018, the Motul Roof of Africa is all about extremes: southern Africa’s highest peaks and passes, and its most beautiful alpine scenery.

With two-thirds of this year’s route having never featured in the Roof before and the remaining third consisting of areas that have not featured in the race since 2010, even the most experienced of Hard Enduro riders will find themselves facing new and unfamiliar terrain.

There are also plans afoot, still to be confirmed, for Round the Houses to be moved to a new, spectator- and traffic-friendly venue on the outskirts of Maseru, which promises to offer an exciting start to the weekend’s racing.

Motul Roof of Africa event organiser Peter Luck said: “With an all-new route, we’re honoured to have the chance to respect the heritage of this race, while still offering Gold, Silver and Bronze riders new challenges and the opportunity to explore previously unseen corners of Lesotho. It’s a fresh new approach to the Mother of Hard Enduro, and will prove that the race is definitely not getting soft in its old age.” He adds: “We have also reviewed the documentation and scrutineering process and have streamlined this as part of the improvements to the Roof this year.”

As the title sponsor for the third consecutive year, Motul Area Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa Mercia Jansen explained that: “We are thrilled to be associated with this prestigious event again. Our brand is all about innovation and we are very excited by the changes that have been put in place for this year’s event. We know competitors and spectators are going to have a fantastic experience at the 2018 Motul Roof of Africa.”

