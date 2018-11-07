Mitsubishi ASX Sport Limited Edition with R30 000 of Free Value

Based on the Mitsubishi ASX GLX and available in grey and white, the new Mitsubishi ASX Sport boasts R30 000 worth of additional equipment at the same price as the base model.

“Our target market includes customers who would like the benefits of a compact SUV which include spaciousness, safety and practicality, offers a higher ride height and is easy to drive, but comes with the fuel efficiency of a smaller car,” says Nic Campbell, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA).

“These customers also use their vehicle in town, on weekend outings for country travels, exploring unknown destinations, and holidays.”

Already boasting a host of standard features found in the standard ASX GLX, including daytime running lights, flexible seating and generous boot space as well as advanced passive and active safety technology, including a 7-airbag system and HID headlights, the ASX Sport adds the following extras at no extra cost.

Adding a sportier look to go with the new name, the ASX Sport can be distinguished from other derivatives by a limited-edition Sport decal set, including carbon fibre inserts and strategically-placed black and orange strips.

A set of new gloss black mag wheels sets the new ASX Sport apart from the rest of the range, adding to the sporty and bold look similar to that of the popular Triton Athlete.

The biggest addition to the ASX Sport is the new Apple and Android capability of the hugely upgraded infotainment system.

The factory-fitted system boasts a 7-inch LCD screen, Bluetooth, GPS, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Touch Key Buttons and USB Connectors.

Bluetooth connectivity allows for hands free calls and streaming music via your smart phone. All features can be controlled via the 7-inch LCD touch screen.

“The new infotainment system is a huge added benefit to the new ASX Sport,” says Campbell. “The new system allows occupants to remain connected at all times, and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto fulfils their need for entertainment, ease of use and connectivity anytime and anywhere, including out in the countryside,” adds Campbell.

Offering modern style with a sportier look, branded ASX Sport carpets distinguish the interior while reminding any occupant of the improved style of the vehicle they are travelling in.

“The practical and luxurious interior offers the same roominess as that of the standard model, but with all the additional features, of which the new infotainment system is the most valuable,” says Campbell.

The new ASX Sport includes automatic door locking after taking off, ensuring even more peace-of-mind in the city as well as out on the open road.

The ASX Sport features a 2.0-litre MIVEC engine, 5-speed manual transmission and 63-litre fuel tank offering a reach of around 800 km on the open road.

Safety features include the Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) Body Construction, 7 Airbags, Side-impact Protection Bars, Whiplash Injury Reduction Seats, Brake Pedal Recession Protection, Collapsible Steering Column, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), BAS (Brake Assist System), Rear Park Distance Control and a Rear-view Camera for ease of parking.

The interior also boasts leather upholstery with heated front seats and electrically adjustable driver seat and a keyless operating system.

The GLX Sport is also fitted with a full-length panoramic glass roof to enjoy the landscape wherever you drive.

“The new Mitsubishi ASX Sport Limited Edition is the ideal cross-over to an SUV for young families or urban people who also love to reach to the outdoors,” says Campbell. “The unchanged price compared to the standard model offers uncompromised value that is unlikely to be repeated soon.”

Pricing, warranty and service

With a current price tag from R399 995 the stylishly dressed ASX Sport offers superior luxury with an all-new sportier appearance.

As with the rest of the ASX range, the Sport Limited Edition is covered by a 3-year / 100 000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a 5-year /90 000 km service plan with 15 000 km service intervals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.