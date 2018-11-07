Spencer joins the MotoGP stewards panel

MotoGP legend Freddie Spencer will become chairman of the MotoGP stewards panel next year, travelling to all the season’s races.

The MotoGP stewards panel has three people, the chairman and two other stewards.

They meet whenever required during MotoGP events and are responsible for disciplinary decisions, the imposition of penalties and the adjudication of protests.

American Spencer (left) will join the panel almost 40 years after making his debut on the world stage in the 1980 Belgian Grand Prix.

Spencer began to set the world alight in 1982 when he finished third overall in the 500cc World Championship, with victories in Belgium and San Marino. Back in 1983, he won the 500cc world title and in 1985 took both the 500cc and 250cc titles.

Spencer was the youngest premier-class race winner, polesitter and champion until current reigning champion, the Spaniard Marc Marquez took those honours in 2013.

