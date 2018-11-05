Perfect Historic Tour finish

The 2018 Historic Tour ended on a high note at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with a fully subscribed competitor contingent keeping spectators excited throughout a packed programme.

Topping events were two races for SKF Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars, with four visiting drivers from the Netherlands adding spice to the mix.

Local youngster Jeffrey Kruger, driving a Plymouth Barracuda, won the first race from Jonathan du Toit (Chev Nova) and Peter Lindenberg (Shelby Mustang).

After a brilliant second race, Lindenberg won from Du Toit and Kruger. The Under Two-litre category went to Patrick Gearing in an Alfa Romeo Giulia, ahead of Rob Gearing (BMW 200 Ti) and Wouter Roos (Alfa Giulia).

Vic Campher (Volvo 122S) won race two from Patrick Gearing and Rob Gearing. Keith van Heerden in the Jaguar D-Type took the Little Giants category, leading home Terrance Khalo (GSM Dart) and Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart).

Baloyi took race two, ahead of Stephen Britz (MGB) and André de Kock (GSM Dart).

Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B9) won the opening race for Pre1968 Sports Cars, ahead of Ricard Schuhardt (Porsche RSR) and Warren Lombard (Cobra Ford). Schuhardt experienced problems in the second race, which left Du Toit to win again, followed by Peter Jenkins in the Porsche RSR and Wynand van der Merwe (Porsche RSR).

Both races for Pre-1980 Historic Saloons went to Colin Ellison (Ford Thunderbolt), with Gerhard Henning (VW Scirocco) and Phillip Pantasis (Datsun 240Z) swapping the respective second and third places.

The opening Lotus Challenge race went to Jeffrey Kruger in his Lotus 7, followed by Jason Campos (Lotus) and Robyn Kruger (Lotus 7).

Campos won round two, ahead of Jeffrey Kruger and Robyn Kruger. Michael Jensen took his Shelby CanAm to the opening National Sports Car race victory, leading home Ian Smith (Shelby CanAm) and Fritz Kleynhans (Ligier 2015).

Jensen fell off the road in the second race, leaving Smith to win from Kleynhans and Anton Muller (Birkin 7).

Willie Hepburn (Opel Rekord V8) and Keagan Pottas (Honda Turbo) took turns to win the Motul Super Saloon Car races, with George Economides (VW Golf Turbo) third both times.

Travis Jensen (Datsun 1200GX) won the first race for Midvaal Historic cars, with Gavin Lundin (Datsun 1200GX) and Alistair Johnston (Datsun GX Coupe) filling out the podium.

Race two, from an inverted grid, went to Werner Vonk (Ford Escort), followed by Mario Rossi in an Alfa GTV and Lundin. Gerard Geldenhuys (Mygale) took the first Formula Monoposto heat from Andrew Horne (Van Diemen) and Jonathan Nash (Swift).

Horne won the next time around, ahead of Nash and Dean Venter (Swift Kent).

Willie Erasmus won the opening INEX Legends race, closely followed by Sean Moore and Gerard Roux.

Jason Loosemore won race two from Erasmus and Richard van Heerde. Loosemore won race three as well, followed by Erasmus and Justin Robertson.

Rob van Aarle in his Ford Escort 1300 took the first Charlies Super-Spar Pursuit handicap race, finishing ahead of Kobus Brits in the Porsche 911 and Danny Kloes (Alfa Romeo GTV). Brits took race two, beating Danny Kloes (Alfa Romeo GTV) and Van Aarle to the flag.

The next event at Zwartkops will be the final regional round of the 2018 Extreme Festival next Saturday.

