Motorsport 1.11.2018 11:10 am

It is close but Brad Binder takes top honours in Australia

Andre de Kock
South African Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder celebrates after winning the Moto2 race at the Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring Circuit on July 15, 2018 in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, eastern Germany. / AFP PHOTO / Robert MICHAEL

Fellow South African Steven Odendaal finished 17th.

Brad Binder took the closest victory of his career last Sunday, when he won the Australian Moto2 at the Phillip Island circuit.

Just 0.036 sec separated Binder (Red Bull KTM) and Joan Mir (Kalex) at the end of a bruising race, that saw several riders crash out of the leading group.

The two title contenders, Pecco Bagnaia (Kalex) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM), finished outside the top 10 as Binder cemented his third place with his third Moto2 victory.

Fellow South African Steven Odendaal (NTS) finished 17th.

The Moto3 race was even closer and wilder, with less than 1 sec covering the first 14 riders and less than a tenth splitting the top five. SA’s Darryn Binder (Red Bull KTM) led at one stage, but a very slight mistake cost him three tenths of a second, to leave him in the 12th place.

