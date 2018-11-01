Five classes to be decided

This year’s South African Cross Country Championship will be concluded on the West Rand this weekend, with the Gold 400 race set to determine the outcome of five national title chases.

At the top of the tree, Toyota Gazoo Hilux crews Henk Lategan/Barry White and Giniel de Villiers/Dennis Murphy will fight for the FIA class title, plus the year’s overall Production Vehicle Championship. Lance Woolridge/Ward Huxtable (Ford NWM Ranger) lead Class T, narrowly ahead of Johan and Werner Horn (Malalane Toyota Hilux).

Fighting for the Class S title will be David Huddy/Gerhard Schutte (Nissan Navara) as well as Jannie and Chris Visser (Toyota Hilux). Heading Class A in the Special Vehicle category will be the father-daughter pair of Coetzee Labuscagne/Sandra Labuscagne-Jonck (4×4 Mega World ARB Porter).

The results of a few other teams can play an important role in the outcome of the championships.

In Class A Stefan van Pletzen/Jaco Pieterse (Live Lesotho Chenowth) have already won twice this year and find themselves in the third place on the overall standings.

They will aim for a victory and a bag full of points and their result can influence the outcome at the top.

Harrismith 400 winners, Lance Trethewey/Adriaan Roets (BAT) have nothing to lose but will be overjoyed with another overall victory. A good result for them can also determine the final standings in the Class A championships.

It seems the Class P drivers’ title will go to Nic Goslar (Zarco) as his rival has not entered the Gold 400.

Goslar and navigator Jose Lima will give it their all to take the laurels ahead of Keith Makenete/ Ntaote Bereng (BAT) and this battle will add even more spice to the rest of the action in the Special Vehicle category.

The Side x Side Interprovincial Challenge title is signed and sealed with Nico du Rand/JG Claassen (Can-Am Maverick) clinching it.

The Gold 400 will also form the final round of the Northern Regions championship.

This means spectators will be spoiled with action as the large entry will see non-stop racing in the Glenharvie area.

Regional competitors will only complete a loop of 200km.

Info

The Gold 400 starts on Friday at 2pm with the qualifying race to determine the starting order for Saturday’s racing. On Saturday, the action will start at 8am at the Kloof Recreation Club, Glenharvie with the start/finish as well as race headquarters and the designated service park situated there.

On Saturday, spectators can meet their favourite teams and have posters signed during the compulsory 30 min service halt at the Kloof Club before the national competitors tackle the second of the two loops again at noon.

With food and refreshments at the Kloof Club and great racing action, the Gold 400 is an event not to be missed on November 2 and 3.

Enthusiasts can follow the racing action on the RallySafe App that can be downloaded free of charge for iOS and Android devices.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.