Motorsport 24.10.2018 12:33 pm

Binder brothers score credible positions in Sunday’s Japanese MotoGP

Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Ajo celebrates on the podium the victory at the end of the Moto3 race during the MotoGp of France - Race at on May 8, 2016 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

This time out, youngster Darryn scored his first podium place in the ultra-competitive Moto3 race.

The Binder brothers, Darryn and Brad, both scored credible positions in Sunday’s Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

This time out, youngster Darryn (Red Bull KTM Ajo) scored his first podium place in the ultra-competitive Moto3 race.

The South African led the race in the closing lap but got the very last corner slightly wrong and he was swamped by Marco Bezzecchi (Redox PruestelGP) and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing), who took the first and second places.

Though delighted with his first podium, Binder was disgusted about his mistake in the final corner.

Older brother Brad took his Red Bull KTM AJO to fifth place in the Moto2 race, while fellow South African Steven Odendaal finished 19th on his NTS.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

