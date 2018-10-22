Michael Stephen surges to title

Five national titles were clinched, the rain stayed away, and a large crowd was fully entertained.

That is how enthusiasts will recall Saturday’s final round of the 2018 Extreme Festival at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

Topping the day’s programme were the final two rounds of the 2018 Sasol Global Touring Car Championship, where Michael Stephen (Engen Audi) needed a solitary fourth place finish to wrap up the year’s title.

Stephen locked down the championship in the day’s opening race, winning it from Simon Moss (Engen Audi), Gennaro Bonafede (Sasol BMW), Robert Wolk (Sasol BMW), Mathew Hodges (VW Motorsport Jetta) and Daniel Rowe (VW Motorsport Jetta).

Stephen went on to win race two as well, followed by Johan Fourie (EPS Courier BMW), Rowe, Moss and Hodges.

Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Golf GTI) clinched the year’s GTC2 title by winning race one ahead of Devin Robertson (Champion Mini JCW) and Charl Smalberger (Q20 Golf GTI).

Adrian Wood (Kyocera Golf GTI) won race two from Masters and Bradley Liebenberg (Ferodo Mini JCW).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Polo) clinched the year’s Engen Polo Cup championship by winning the category’s opening race from Juan Gerber (DAF Trucks Polo) and Delon Thompson (MF Autobody Polo).

With the title job done, Kruger relaxed in race two, leaving Gerber to win from Clinton Bezuidenhout (Glyco Engine Polo) and Thompson.

Sven Grune (Kawasaki ZX10R) took both the Bridgestone Kawasaki Masters races from Greame van Breda (Stefanutti ZX10R), and the year’s title with it.

They were chased to the line by Jaco Gous (Kawasaki ZX10R) and Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10R), respectively.

Scott Temple (Road to Race Mygale) was superb in clinching the first Investchem Formula Ford race, ahead of Nicholas van Weely Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) and Stuart White (Fantastic Mygale).

The third place was enough to hand White the year’s title.

Franco Scribante took his Porsche 997 Turbo to both the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar victories, ahead of Charl Arangies (Stradale Lamborghini Gallardo) and Simon Murray (Lamborghini Gallardo).

Clint Seller (King Price Yamaha) took both the Bridgestone Thunderbike races from Lance Isaacs (Supabets BMW) and Nicholas Grobler (GME Yamaha).

Stiaan Kriel (Pozi Drive Polo) won the first MotorMart VW Challenge race from Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo) and Rory Atkinson (BHT Polo). Atkinson won the next time around, leading home Kriel and Masters.

Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar) won the first V8 Supercar race, ahead of Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar) and Thomas Reib (Caf@9 Chev).

Terry Wilford (Fuchs Falcon) won race two from Adlem and Rui Campos (Corvette).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Lotus) won both the Lotus Challenge races from Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon).

David Jermy (Beauty Factory Taylon) and Robyn Kruger (Universal Health Lotus) took turns in the respective third places.

The next round of the 2018 Extreme Festival will be held at Zwartkops on Saturday, November 10.

