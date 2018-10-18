 
Motorsport 18.10.2018 09:38 am

Letshego Zulu’s taste of action

Own correspondent
Gugu and Letshego Zulu. Image via Instagram.

She will navigate for racing veteran Terence Marsh in the RedLined Motorsport Nissan Navara.

Letshego Zulu (below), the widow of motorsport legend Gugu Zulu, who died in July 2016 while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, will get a taste of cross country racing during the season-concluding Gold 400 race on November 2 and 3.

Letshego, a former reality TV star, is a biokineticist by profession and an adventurer.

She has participated in various adventure events, including the Absa Cape Epic and the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon.

