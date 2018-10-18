Letshego Zulu’s taste of action

Letshego Zulu (below), the widow of motorsport legend Gugu Zulu, who died in July 2016 while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, will get a taste of cross country racing during the season-concluding Gold 400 race on November 2 and 3.

She will navigate for racing veteran Terence Marsh in the RedLined Motorsport Nissan Navara.

Letshego, a former reality TV star, is a biokineticist by profession and an adventurer.

She has participated in various adventure events, including the Absa Cape Epic and the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon.

