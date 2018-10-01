Wilford’s Lola T70 too fast

Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria hosted a full and varied programme of historic car racing on Saturday, fully entertaining a large crowd.

Heading up proceedings were two races for Pre-1990 Sports and GT, plus Pre-1974 International Sports Prototype cars.

Larry Wilford (Lola T70) won the opening event from Peter Jenkins (Chevron B29), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevron B9), Richard Schuhardt (Porsche 911 RSR), Wynand van der Merwe (Sandton Dental Porsche RSR) and Warren Lombard (Pepboys Cobra).

Jenkins pitted in race two, leaving Wilford to win again. He led home Schuhardt, Wynand van der Merwe, Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 934), Lombard and Peter Bailey (Ford GT40).

Trevor Tuck (Alfa Romeo Giulia) took the opening race for SKF Pre-1966 Under Two-Litre cars from Rob Gearing (BMW 2000Ti) and Stuart Grant (Mini Cooper S). Tuck repeated the victory in race two, this time followed by Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Sprint GT) and Mark du Toit (TAR Alfa GT).

Ben van der Westhuizen (Marauder) won both the Pre-1966 Little Giants races ahead of Josh Dovey (Austin Healy Sprite) and Keith van Heerden (Jaguar D-Type).

Both races for Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Cars went to Colin Ellison in his Ford Fairlane, leading home Gerhard Henning (VW Scirocco) and Alan Green (Ford Escort 2000).

The Historic Single Seater heats were both taken by Peter Kernick (Maurer), followed by Rui Campos (March Mazda) and Chris Clarke (Avo Titan).

David Jermy (Beauty Factory Van Diemen) took the opening Formula Ford Kent heat from Jonathan Nash (Turnfab Swift) and Andrew Horne (Xena Van Diemen). Nash won the next time, ahead of Jermy and Horne.

Youngster Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Seven) won both the Lotus Challenge heats ahead of Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Taylon), with Clive Wilmot (Birkin Seven) and David Jermy (Taylon) taking turns on the final podium step. ɳ Sean Moore (Ziegler) won the first INEX Legends race from Willie Erasmus (Big Boss Auto) and Richard Upton (Ru Dodge). Erasmus won the next time, ahead of Justin Robertson (Liqui Moly) and Upton. The final race went to Sean Moore (Ziegler), followed by Upton and Roberson.

The opening Charlies Superspar Pursuit handicap race went to Derek Hattingh (Protea Ford), beating Danny Kloes (Alfa GTV 2000) and Michelle Smith (Nissan Skyline) to the flag.

Wynand du Plessis (Porsche 944) won the second race from Henk de Klerk (Honda Civic) and Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 928). The next round of the 2018 Historic Tour will be held at Zwartkops on Saturday, November 3.

