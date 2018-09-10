24-hour karting in SA set for December

The Laserfiche Raceway at the Vereeniging Showgrounds will host South Africa’s only 24- Hour Karting Endurance race meeting on December 1 and 2 this year.

Run by the Prokart SSS Club, the meeting should boast 45 participating teams of three or four drivers each, driving single-cylinder Honda GX390 four-strokepowered karts.

“The Prokart Africa 24-Hour Endurance event is the first of its kind in Africa and will showcase what South Africa has to offer in the four-stroke karting category,” says Sheldon Halgreen, chairperson of the Prokart SSS Club.

“Worldwide, 24-Hour Endurance Karting is very popular. There is the Spa 24-Hour in Belgium, the 24-Hour Le Mans Karting in France, the 24 Hours of America, the Dubai 24 Hours and many more. “South African karters have often saved up a lot of money to attend such events outside of our borders, but they can now do it in Vereeniging,” he added.

“The Laserfiche Raceway has hosted many successful 12-Hour races over the last 20 years. “The thrill of racing through the night, watching your competitors to see when they make their pit stops, strategising over who in your team must drive next and how much fuel you are going to put in at your next pit stop is what Prokart SSS is all about.

“The karts and Honda engines are all firmly regulated to ensure fair competition and close racing. The event will follow the Prokart SSS Technical Rules and Regulations, which can be found on our website,” Halgreen said.

The event is open to anyone, provided you have the required equipment and drivers to participate.

If you do not, there are suitable engines and race spec karts for hire, while talented drivers can be arranged for the times when you need someone really quick to qualify or someone really fit to tackle the dreaded stint between 2am and 5am.

The entire event will be streamed live, with professional commentary by local motorsport’s Voice of Choice, Greg Moloney and his team.

There will be team and driver interviews, plus live timing throughout the race.

Other entertainment on the day will include racing simulators, available to all visitors at the track. The event will raise funds for the Catherine Robson Children’s Home in Vereeniging.

“The 12-Hour race held in 2017 contributed over R25 000 to this charity and we wish to increase that contribution this year,” says Halgreen.

Sponsors who wish to participate and be part of this historic race can contact the club on email: info@prokartsss.co.za.

There are many sponsorship packages, with the live streaming allowing advertising slots during the broadcast.

“The Prokart Super Single Endurance Kart Series is without doubt the most affordable motorsport series in the country,” Halgreen says.

“Every team can split its costs three ways, and the drivers get more seat time for money than that of any other form of local motorsport.”

To find out more, interested parties can visit the Prokart website on www.prokartsss.co.za or call Sheldon Halgreen on 078 804 0510.