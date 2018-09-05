Harrismith leg to be special

The Harrismith 400, the fifth and penultimate round of the 2018 South African Cross Country Series on September 14 and 15, will take competitors back to the same area they visited last year, but will be on a new route.

After a successful first visit last year, the event will again be based at the Eeram Farmers Complex on the outskirts of Harrismith in the eastern Free State.

With Harrismith on the cusp of the KwaZulu-Natal border, the event will also incorporate round six of the KZN Regional Off-road Championship.

The area is known for its typical Highveld terrain with flowing and undulating sandy tracks, and more than 80% of the route will traverse new terrain.

The support and assistance from businessman and former cross-country competitor Kobus van Tonder, plus the support from the local community has played a huge role in putting the event together and present competitors with a memorable experience.

“A special word of thanks must go to the landowners for their co-operation and support for the event again this year,” Route Director Adri Roets said. “The race will bring a complete show to the Harrismith area and the success of the event goes hand in hand with them making their land available,” he concluded.

The area is currently very dry and it is hoped that some rain will be recorded during early September to ensure less dust.

Competitors will take on the qualifying race at 1pm on Friday, September 14 to determine grid positions for the race on Saturday when the action will start at 8am.

The race headquarters, the start/finish and designated service park will be situated at the Eeram Farmers Complex with free public access to these areas.

The local Eeram Vroue Landbou Unie and farmers will be supplying an array of snacks, meals and beverages throughout the weekend.

Spectators will be able to view the racing action from various vantage points along the route and can collect the maps with information at the Harrismith 400 race headquarters.

There will be ample parking and spectators can look forward to an action-packed weekend of cross-country racing within easy reach of KZN, Gauteng and the Free State.