Shedding light on MotoE racing

With the introduction of MotoE racing as part of the current MotoGP circus set for the middle of 2019, more information about the series became available recently.

During the recent Austrian MotoGP weekend, representatives of all the stakeholders in the new formula held a meeting.

Proceedings were led by Cup Executive Director Nicolas Goubert, Dorna Sports Managing Director Pau Serracanta, Technological Director Corrado Cecchinelli, Sporting Manager Carlos Ezpeleta and IRTA CEO Mike Trimby.

Matters of interest that came to light included the latest list of participants, which will account for 18 motorcycles on the grid.

Teams with two MotoE entries will be Tech 3 Racing, Team LCR, Pramac Racing, Esponsorama Racing, Gresini Racing and Team Angel Nieto.

Teams with a single MotoE entry each will be Sepang International, Marc VDS Racing, Ajo Motorsport, Pons Racing, Dynavolt Intact GP and SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Official testing of the electrical motorcycles will take place at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

The test dates will be November 23 to 25, March 13 to 15, 2019 and April 23 to 25, 2019.

Joining the category’s title sponsor Enel, bike supplier Energica, tyre supplier Michelin and logistics partner DHL were all confirmed as partners of the new racing venture.

Technical partners will include Dell’Orto, Regina, Brembo, Marchesini and Öhlins. Cup Director Nicolas Goubert said recent tyre tests with Michelin went well.

Ridden by former MotoGP stars Loris Capirossi and Alessandro Branetti, the electrical motorcycle lapped the Red Bull Ring at Moto3 pace.

Goubert pointed out that the tests currently revolve around tyre wear, durability and suitability for the power characteristics of the elctrical powerplant.

At a later stage, sheer speed will be addressed, and experts reckon the MotoE machines should be pretty close to current MotoGP bikes in terms of acceleration and braking, since the new machines can be built lighter than petrol-powered motorcycles.

That apart, the electrical bikes are much simpler, not involving hot liquids in pressure hoses, radiators, a fuel system, a petrol tank or oil coolers.

There will soon be an announcement regarding the circuits at which the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup will be raced in 2019, folllowed by a list of the riders for the Cup’s inaugural season.