Drifters in action at weekend

Oval circuit action that Gauteng enthusiasts should know about this Saturday: \The Rock Raceway in Brakpan
will host round seven of its 2018 Drifting championship, with a large contingent of competitors scheduled to tackle the Gold Cup and Silver Cup categories.
The drifters will be tested over a tricky course inside and on the venue’s 400-metre oval track.
- The Rock’s gates will be open from 10am for practice sessions, with the actual competition at 4pm.
- Admission will cost R80 per adult and R30 for kids between the ages of six and 12 years.
- To find out more, contact the circuit office at O11 740 8315/740 1206 or Abie Sada on 082 453 8271. You could also send them an e-mail at rocking@rockracing.co.za.
- The Ultimate Raceway in the Vereeniging Vaal Showgrounds will offer spectators a full programme of tar oval circuit racing, featuring V8 Sprint Cars, Hotrods, 1660cc and Two-Litre Saloon Cars, Ninja karts and Stock Rods.
- The gates will be open from noon, with racing proper to commence at 5pm.
- Admission will cost R80 per adult and R40 for kids under the age of 12 years.
- To find out more, call the circuit at 072 340 0619.