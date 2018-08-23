Blasting back after break

A fter a three-month winter break, the 2018 SuperGP Championship competitors will return to action this weekend for round five of the series at the Aldo Scribante circuit near Port Elizabeth.

In the premier SuperGP category, the championship leading duo of Michael White (Consortium Shipping Yamaha R1) and defending champion Clint Seller (King Price Bikefin Yamaha R1) will start as victory favourites. White currently holds a slight points advantage over Seller, with Daryn Upton (Uncle Andy Suzuki GSXR 1000), David McFadden (RPM Centre Stunt SA Kawasaki ZX10R) and Dylan Barnard (Shop 74 Yamaha R1) next on the title ladder. Others in the loop should include Morne Geldenhuis (NCA Plant Hire Yamaha R1) and SuperMasters leader Gavin Upton (Turn Skill Engineering Yamaha R1)..

Blaze Baker (King Price Bikefin Yamaha R6) tops the Super600 championship log after winning the category’s last four races. He should start as Saturday’s victory favourite, with his closest challengers riders like Adolf Boshoff (Uncle Andy Suzuki GSXR600), Byron Bester (Hi-Tech Kawasaki ZX6), Jared Schultz (Uncle Andy Suzuki GSXR600) and Brandon Staffen (AJH Cooling Kawasaki ZX6).

The Super300 brigade will be led by Dino Iozzo (King Price Bikefin Honda), chased by Kewyn Snyman (The Mag Workshop KTM RC390) and Taric van der Merwe (Evolve Nutrition Yamaha R3), Others who could interfere at the front end should include Chase Hulcher (Uncle Andy Motol KTM RC390), Deegan Claassens (Nine Nine Kawasaki Ninja 300), Clinton Fourie (Yamaha R3) and Ryno Pretorious (Pretorious Blomme Yamaha R3).

The BOTTS riders will be the main supporting category to the national classes, with front runners expected to be Tomas Brown (Rehab Ducati), James Harper (Moto Uno Ducati) and Mick Landi (Rehab Ducati). The Eastern Cape based Superbikes and Historic Motorcycles will also be in action.

In a change to the normal programme, both the Super300s and BOTTS will have a race on Friday afternoon after the qualifying sessions. The schedule will return to normal on Saturday, with two races for each category.