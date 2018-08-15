New record for Cronje and Murray

Great entertainment and a new overall lap record lit up last Saturday’s Nelson Mandela Bay 500, round four of the 2018 South African Endurance Championship, at the Aldo Scribante circuit near Port Elizabeth.

The new lap record of 56.3 seconds was set by Gavin Cronje, in the race-winning Ginetta Corvette V8 he shared with Simon Murray.

The pairing finished the race nine laps ahead of Nick Adcock and Michael Jensen in their AidCall 24-7 Ligier-Honda, with GT class winners Charl Arangies and Michael Pitamber third in their Stradale Ferrari 458 GT3.

Craig Jarvis, Stephen Young and Stuart White ended up fourth in their Fantastic Formula Renault, leading home Marcel and Dayne Angel’s Autohaus Angel Ferrari 458 GT3.

Fritz Kleynhans and James Forbes (Liguer-Honda) had a steady run to sixth, well clear of Bradley Scorer and Theo van Vuuren, who enjoyed an easy run to the saloon car victory in their Arnold Chatz Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Trevor Graham and Brian Martin (Backdraft Cobra) were seventh, ahead of Eric Salomon and Dave Sinclair (ELF Toyota) plus Class V winners Peter Schmidt-Loffler and Beningfield in their Nash-Volkswagen.