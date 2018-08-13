Dezzi Raceway offers money’s worth

A packed programme of regional, historic, and club racing entertained a large KwaZulu-Natal crowd at the Dezzi Raceway, near Port Shepstone, on Saturday.

Topping events were two races for Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Cars, both of which went to Rob Prece in his Power King VW Golf Mk 1.

In the first race, Prece was chased down to the flag by Jackie Morrison in a Ford Escort Mk 2 and Meredith Willis (Ford Escort Mk 2).

Willis and Greg Steen (Ford Escort Mk 1) filled out the podium in the second race.

Ricard Schuhardt (Porsche 911 RSR) won the opening race for Pre-1990 Sports and GT cars, leading home Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924) and Oliver Broome in a Ford Mustang.

Schuhardt’s Porsche suffered a broken fanbelt in race two, leaving Broome to win from Stefan Puschavez (Porsche 911 RSR) and Stefan Snyders in a Porsche 911.

The Motul Modified Production Car races were both won by Keegan Pottas in his EV Dynamics Honda CRX, followed on both occasions by JB Breedt in his BMW E36 and George Economides (BMW E328).

Brett Garland (autObarn/Total Honda Civic) won both races for autObarn SuperHatch cars.

In race one, Garland was chased to the flag by Nic Martin in a Rex Diff Opel Kadett and Chris Davison (HIMOINSAOpel Superboss), while Andre Dannhauser (Pro Auto Rubber/Opel Corsa) and Martin completed the podium the next time around.

Andrew Horne (Xena Chemicals Van Diemen) dominated Investchem Formula Ford Kent proceedings, taking pole position and both races.

David Jermy (Beauty Factory Van Diemen) and Alex Vos (Ecurie Zoo Swift) followed him home on both occasions.

The day’s biggest shunts were provided by the Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Car brigade.

One lap into race one, the 111 Plumbers VW Golf of Andy Gossman was tagged, spun, hooked up and flipped, causing a red flag.

Then, one lap after the restart, everything stopped again after a multicar pile-up.

Gerhard Henning, in his VW Polo, dominated after the second restart and won ahead of Ronald van Rensburg, also in a VW Golf, and Bjorn Gebert, driving his Alfa GTV6.

Henning won the next race as well, this time chased to the flag by George Bezuidenhout (CES Forklift Nissan Primera) and Louis Cloete (SV Tech VW Beetle).

Devin Robertson won the opening LiquiMoly Inex Legends race from second-placed Richard Upton and third-placed Justin Robertson.

Devin repeated the victory in race two, this time ahead of Gerhard Roux and Willie Erasmus.

Race three, started from an inverted grid, saw Devin charge through the field from the back, to finish second behind Justin, and ahead of Upton.

Rounding out the events on Saturday at the Dezzi Raceway was a 60-minute Endurance race, which went to Ricard Schuhardt in a Porsche 911 RSR, ahead of Thomas Falkiner in a Taylon Toyota Lotus, and Allan Spies in a Birkin Toyota Lotus.