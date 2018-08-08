200 racers descend on Dezzi Raceway

The Dezzi Raceway in Port Shepstone will host a variety of regional and national championshipcar races this Saturday, with more than 200 competitors tackling a full programme of events.

Heading proceedings will be two MotorMart VW Challenge races, with some 40 cars entered for round five of the title chase. Topping the entry list will be title chase points leader Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) who will be

challenged in Class A by drivers like Stiaan Kriel (Pozidrive Kalex Polo), Lyle Ramsay (Monroe Fuchs Polo) and Keagan Masters (Performance Masters Polo).

Others who could stand on podiums include Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Craig Gammie (GTR Performance Polo), Quinton Needham (MotorMart Polo) and Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo). Jacques Smith (BPM Engineering Polo) leads Class B, with his closest adversaries people like Nic Clarke (Avo Performance Polo), Deon Holliday (Monitor Net Polo), Roberto Joaquim (Cool Freeze Polo), Mohamed Dangor (MotorMart VW Polo), John Johnstone (Zontes Polo) and Stuart Mack (Race Technology Polo).

The Liqui Moly Inex Legends contingent will visit the Dezzi Raceway for a second time thisyear, after racing at the venue in May.

A full entry list will see Justin Robertson cross swords with Richard Upton, Gerhard and Charl Roux, Richard van Heerde, Ian Upton, Johann van der Venter, Chris Hoy, Steven Levine and Sean Moore.

in hot pursuit.

The autObarn Superhatch races will see a resumption of the season-long war between Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) and Brett Garland (autObarn Honda Civic), with Andre Dannhauser (Pro Auto Corsa), Louis Scholtz (Car Car Clinic Honda) and Ishmael Balloyi (TAR Honda Civic) in the mix.

The SKF Pre-66 Legend cars should race together with the Little Giants category. Front-runners should include Chad ten Doeschate (TAR Alfa GT Junior), Vic Campher (Tom Campher Volvo 122S), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Junior Sprint), Alan Poulter (Tom Campher Volvo 122S) and Ishmael Balloyi (Dart Alfa).