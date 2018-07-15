 
Motorsport 15.7.2018 01:30 pm

SA’s Brad Binder opens his Moto2 account

AFP
South African Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder celebrates after winning the Moto2 race at the Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring Circuit on July 15, 2018 in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, eastern Germany. / AFP PHOTO / Robert MICHAEL

South African Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder celebrates after winning the Moto2 race at the Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring Circuit on July 15, 2018 in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, eastern Germany. / AFP PHOTO / Robert MICHAEL

A first for the local rising star.

South African Brad Binder (KTM) won his first Moto2 Grand Prix on Sunday in Germany ahead of Spain’s Joan Mir and his Kalex teammate Luca Marini.

Binder finished 0.779 seconds ahead of Mir who held off Marini, Valentino Rossi’s half brother, by 0.154 seconds.

“I felt I had a little more power than the others so I decided to go for it and make a break,” Binder said.

“I was afraid I made a mistake. When it got to 10 laps to go I had zero rear tyre left. I could hardly touch the throttle.”

Binder was not the only one to make a breakthrough. Twenty-year-old Marini, gained his first top three finish.

“My fantastic first podium,”  Marini said.

