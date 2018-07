German Sebastian Vettel won Sunday’s British Grand Prix to thwart home favourite Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of sealing a sixth title at Silverstone.

Hamilton started from pole but dropped down the field after a collision, the Mercedes man eventually finishing 2.2sec behind Vettel with the second Ferrari driver, Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, rounding out the podium.

The victory extended Vettel’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 171 points, with Hamilton on 163.