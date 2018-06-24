 
menu
Motorsport 24.6.2018 06:54 pm

Hamilton eases to French Grand Prix win, restores championship lead

AFP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Formula One Grand Prix de France at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Boris HORVAT

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Formula One Grand Prix de France at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Boris HORVAT

The four-time world champion led from start to finish.

Lewis Hamilton roared to victory with a polished lights-to-flag drive for Mercedes in Sunday’s restored French Grand Prix to regain top spot in the world championship.

The four-time world champion led from start to finish, bar one lap following his pit stop, as he claimed his first win in France, his third this year and the 65th of his career.

Hamilton came home seven seconds clear of Dutchman Max Verstappen with Kimi Raikkonen taking third for Ferrari after passing his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo with five laps remaining.

Hamilton’s consummate performance came after fellow four-time champion and pre-race leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari crashed into his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas on the opening lap.

Both suffered damage and, under an early Safety Car, limped to the pits for repairs.

They rejoined from the back of the field to finish fifth and seventh respectively, either side of Kevin Magnussen of Haas, who was sixth.

Vettel had to serve a five seconds penalty, which he took at his second pit stop.

Carlos Sainz came home eighth for Renault, to the delight of the crowd, ahead of team-mate Nico Hulkenberg and Charles Leclerc, who secured a point for Sauber with another impressive performance.

“Great work guys, great work everyone,” said Hamilton, who had watched England defeat Panama 6-1 in the World Cup before the race.

“It’s a good day for England.”

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.