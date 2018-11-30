 
Industry news 30.11.2018 10:00 am

The risk of driving drunk

Own Correspondent
Two men make a toast prior to drink a beer at a bar table on March 10, 2015 in Pont-Audemer, northwestern France. AFP PHOTO/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU. (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

The festive season often has a tragic side as the number of road casualties increases.

A proposal from the Road Traffic Management Corporation wants the act of driving under the influence to be moved from a schedule 2 to a schedule 5 or 6 offence under the Criminal Procedure Act.

This would result in the offender spending seven days in jail before bail.

According to South African law, it is illegal for any person with a blood alcohol level of 0.05g or more per 100ml to be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

If you are convicted of drunk driving in South Africa, you could be fined or a case of culpable homicide could result in jail time, a criminal record and the possible suspension of your licence.

Being caught driving under the influence also has insurance implications.

If you do not disclose charges or convictions to your insurer, they may also reject a future motor claim.

Your insurance policy excludes damage to your vehicle and third-party damage or injury caused when you drive over the blood alcohol limit.

The result would be you personally covering expenses associated with an accident caused by drunk driving. Many insurers offer driver-service benefits to their clients. We recommend you find out about any benefits that may be part of their offering.

Driver services like Taxify and Uber are alternatives to driving drunk.

Even if you are not driving “over the limit”, alcohol increases fatigue and makes an accident more likely.

