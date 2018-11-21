The importance of high quality filters

Regular maintenance and repairs will keep your vehicle safe and reliable.

The servicing and replacement of the filters is a must.

But how often should this happen? Dewald Ranft, Chairman of the Motor Industry Workshop Association, an affiliate association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, says a filter’s quality is measured by its life and efficiency.

“Not all filters are the same quality. The difference between a superior and inferior one will determine how long it will last and its ability to filter efficiently. “Using a filter that does not meet this quality measurement will have a significant detrimental effect on your engine wear, fuel consumption and vehicle performance,” he says.

Ian Law, Group Sales and Marketing Director at GUD, explains that there are four kinds of filters in a vehicle, namely air, oil, fuel and cabin air.

“A quality air filter has to perform two vital functions: To filter out as much dust, dirt and other impurities as possible, while still providing an adequate flow of air that the engine requires for good performance.” he says.

He explains that poor quality air filters can restrict air flow, causing increased fuel consumption.

“They can also have less filtration media which means they may not be able to last the recommended service interval. Quality filters, such as GUD filters, use the optimal amount of media of the highest quality for optimal dirt-holding capacity, while still providing adequate airflow to the engine.”

The oil filter is the heart of the vehicles’ lubrication system.

The oil filter is responsible for the filtration of contaminants from the oil, allowing clean oil to flow through the engine.

Ranft explains that impurities in the oil can cause vital engine components to wear out more quickly, shortening engine life.

“Most oil filters are equipped with safety features such as bypass valves and anti-drain back valves, to ensure that the flow of oil to the engine is not blocked.”

In today’s modern high-tech engines, Ranft says fuel filters play a vital role in keeping dirt and water out of the fuel injection system with little room for error.

Law explains that modern engines are especially susceptible to dirty fuel and water contamination. “It is therefore imperative that only reputable aftermarket fuel filters are used,” he says.

With higher levels of dust and pollution found in the atmosphere, cabin air filters are increasingly being used in today’s air-conditioned vehicles.

