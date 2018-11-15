 
menu
Industry news 15.11.2018 11:29 am

Fuel prices could drop drastically in December – AA

Motoring reporter
Government hopes to stimulate competition, but this idea could force smaller operators out of business. Image: Moneyweb

Government hopes to stimulate competition, but this idea could force smaller operators out of business. Image: Moneyweb

After months of sustained pressure on the fuel price, fuel users will receive a substantial breather at the end of November.

Large reductions in fuel prices are being forecast for December. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

“After months of sustained pressure on the fuel price, fuel users will receive a substantial breather at the end of November going into December if the current fuel price trends continue,” says the AA.

“The main driver of lower prices has been an accelerating decline in international oil prices, which have trended downwards since the beginning of this month,” the Association says.

“The picture has been helped along by a modest improvement in the Rand / US dollar exchange rate.”

The current data predicts a massive drop of R1.54 per litre for petrol, with diesel dropping by 92 cents and illuminating paraffin by 85 cents. However, the AA cautions that the Department of Energy recently re-introduced the use of the Slate Levy to manage price changes, and the Association cannot rule out the possibility that this may impact the final figure.

“Fuel users should also bear in mind that recent oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia could result in oil supply restrictions as we move into 2019, pushing prices higher,” the AA comments.

“While the current fuel price picture is the rosiest it has been for several months, caution should remain the watchword,” it concludes.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Capping fuel price could sink industry transformation’ 15.11.2018
Case of man who allegedly set girlfriend on fire postponed 1.11.2018
Petrol price set to go down for November – AA 31.10.2018
Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.