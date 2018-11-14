A zoom-zoom dinner with the Mazda MX5 Club

Last weekend I was invited to the year-end dinner of the Mazda MX5 Owners Club Gauteng chapter.

A rather festive occasion with a friendly bunch of people who simply love their MX-5s, and it gave me another chance to drive the timeless Mazda MX-5 RF.

The MX5 Club was founded in 1991 and now has chapters in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, George and KwaZulu-Natal.

Membership is only R500 a year per MX-5 and this not only provides the opportunity to learn more about your car via a network of fellow owners, you are also invited to the monthly MX5 Zoomer Events where interesting topics are discussed, such as services, performance and modifications, or you can just socialise.

To find out more, visit mx5-ownersclub.co.za or e-mail mazdamx5gauteng@gmail.com. What about the car delivered for us to attend the event?

The Mazda MX-5 RF (Retractable Fastback) is based on the fourth-generation MX-5 Roadster Coupe, and it has won more than 280 awards and was the first model to be named both World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year in 2016.

What is important on this model, the only one available from Mazda Southern Africa, is that the compact, fun-to-drive car has remained true to its mandate, to make the pleasures of a convertible more accessible with the Roadster Power Retractable Hardtop.

It closes and opens in 13 sec at the flick of a switch. It is available in as a 118kW/200Nm, 2.0-litre Skyactiv naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to six-speed automatic transmission.

Safety additions include the adaptive front-lighting system, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring along with a navigation system and the obligatory sport button to hurry the auto box up when required.

It comes standard with a threeyear unlimited kilometre factory warranty.

A three-year service plan and roadside assistance and a five-year corrosion warranty are included.

It retails at R532 800.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.