Top Gear host involved in accident but is uninjured

Chris Harris, the Top Gear host, has been reportedly involved in an accident with a Porsche 911 GT3, reports Motor1.

Reports state that the presenter was driving the Porsche near the town of Tintern in Wales when he came upon a pickup truck making a U-turn.

Good thing nobody was injured in the crash, but according to the picture posted on the BBC website, the car looks damaged.

Police confirmed speed wasn’t a factor. And I wasn’t the one issued a penalty notice. — chris harris (@harrismonkey) November 13, 2018

So far, it remains unknown as to which driver was at fault or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

