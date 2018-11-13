 
13.11.2018

Top Gear host involved in accident but is uninjured

Chris Harris, the Top Gear host, has been reportedly involved in an accident with a Porsche 911 GT3, reports Motor1.

Reports state that the presenter was driving the Porsche near the town of Tintern in Wales when he came upon a pickup truck making a U-turn.

Good thing nobody was injured in the crash, but according to the picture posted on the BBC website, the car looks damaged.

So far, it remains unknown as to which driver was at fault or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

