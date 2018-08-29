Festival of Motoring set to be an extravaganza of the year

The third WesBank Festival of Motoring will be held at Kyalami this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As was the case the previous two times, the event will be South Africa’s only national, industry-supported motoring extravaganza of the year.

The festival will focus on interactive motoring experiences for all visitors, plus a wide range of lifestyle, educational and family-friendly activities.

It will boast a number of new car launches, latest model displays, Supercars on track and an engaging 4 x 4 area. Selfdrive activities will be available on each of the show days at the centrally located 1.1km Kyalami Handling Track, where a variety of new car models will be available for use.

Modern GT race cars and a selection of historic race cars will be located behind the main pit building.

The Pablo Clark Ferrari Challenge will have a dedicated pit and provide action on track with a selection of racing Ferraris.

Maestro Sarel van der Merwe, the official Grand Marshall of the event, will take to the track in the priceless Pablo Clark Ferrari 250 GT.

More than 50 modern roadgoing Supercars will be on display in a dedicated pit area and on track during the three show days.

A selection of 15 quality classic cars can be seen at the “Best of the Best” display.

Classic car clubs will feature in a dedicated area, with a display of cars celebrating the evolution of the automobile to showcase cars with a unique South African story.

A new focus on future technology will showcase the latest trends and innovations, while two retail areas will exhibit the local motoring aftermarket, conversion and other specialist industries.

Info