Audi recognised as an icon Brand in South Africa

From a South African perspective, Icon Brands unite consumers as a nation.

They are the brands which South African consumers are most loyal towards.

Icon Brands are brands that define a common experience and are consistently considered as part of a consumers purchasing decision.

Audi is proud to receive recognition as an Icon Brand in the Motor Vehicles Category in the 2019/2019 Ask Afrika Survey.

The Icon Brand winners were celebrated at the Ask Afrika Brand Conference which took place at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Tuesday 21 August.

The Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey is the largest benchmark of its kind in South Africa with 30 000 face-to-face interviews having been conducted to establish brand and product loyalty across 158 product categories, with over 8000 brands.

The Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey has been running for the past three years and utilises the Target Group Index Survey as an additional source to its findings. The survey sample represented 24 666 000 adult South African consumers across age, income, race and language spectrums.

Audi was awarded the highest overall score against other competing automotive brands in the motor vehicle category.

“Audi is honoured to receive Icon Brand status by Ask Afrika,” says Asif Hoosen, Head of Product and Marketing at Audi South Africa. We are a South African brand at heart and to receive this accolade as voted by fellow South Africans as testament to their brand loyalty, is a great compliment and special recognition for our brand.”