Audi and Volkswagen show they are winners

The Audi and Volkswagen brands have again taken top positions in the latest auto-motive customer care survey conducted by Ipsos in South Africa.

This research, based on interviews with more than 20 000 customers in 2017, covered both the purchasing and servicing experiences.

The research conducted by Ipsos is a valuable tool with which to measure customer service in the automotive market.

To support the credibility of the research, the sample of participating brands in the latest survey represented more than three out of every four new cars and light commercial vehicles sold in 2017.

Also, the research results have been consistent from year to year.

The Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) continued to deliver outstanding results in the research survey despite tough market conditions.

The excellent ratings given to the Audi and Volkswagen brands by customers in both the purchasing and servicing aspects of vehicle ownership are evidence of the good relationship between the brands, vehicle owners and the dealer network.

“VWSA is extremely proud with its results in the recent Ipsos survey,” said Stefan Mecha, sales and marketing director.

“We would like to thank the respective Audi and Volkswagen dealer networks for their enormous efforts in consistently achieving this outstanding level of service for VWSA.

“We are pleased that both the Audi and Volkswagen customers continue to receive benchmark service and they have remained loyal to our amazing brands,” said Mecha.

The Audi and Volkswagen brands have been in leadership positions in the purchasing experience in the annual Ipsos surveys for a number of years.

In the latest survey, Audi and Volkswagen both once again attained gold awards for the customer purchasing experience with Volkswagen also collecting gold in the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) sales category.

Audi has achieved the gold standard in the servicing experience for the past four years, while Volkswagen has had a gold rating for both passenger car and LCV servicing for the past two years.