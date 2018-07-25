Jaguar Land Rover introduces new way to pay for your vehicle

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the option of a guaranteed future value finance product in South Africa, giving customers the opportunity to step into a new Jaguar or Land Rover every three or four years.

Buyers will know right from the start of their finance contract what the guaranteed future value of their vehicle will be, allowing them to plan ahead with an option to either renew, retain or return the vehicle at the end of a pre determined term.

Financial services manager of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa Viola Rossouw says: “This product will appeal to a customer who wants no risk. A customer not interested in ownership, rather ‘usership’. A customer who wants to drive a new vehicle every three or four years.”

The guaranteed future value (GFV) product is as simple as selecting a preferred vehicle, choosing the period of use, distance and deposit.

At the end of the term, a customer will have three options:

Renew

Prior to the date on which the GFV is due and payable and provided the customer has paid all amounts owing, including arrears and/or arrear interest, the customer may elect to trade the vehicle in for another Jaguar or Land Rover.

In the event the vehicle is sold for more than the GFV amount, any surplus can be applied towards the purchase of the new vehicle.

Retain

If the customer elects to purchase the vehicle then, prior to the date on which the GFV is due and payable, the customer will be called upon to settle the GFV as well as any arrears, arrear interest or any other amounts payable.

The customer also has the option to refinance the vehicle.

Return

The customer may elect to return the vehicle to a Jaguar Land Rover retailer at the end of the chosen contract term, provided the customer has paid up all other amounts owing, including any arrears and/or arrear interest and that the vehicle complies with the conditions of use.

For vehicle finance driven by you, speak to your nearest retailer.