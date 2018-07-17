One millionth Juke built at Nissan Sunderland Plant

Eight years after it created the compact crossover segment, the one millionth Juke has rolled off the line at Nissan Sunderland Plant.

On average, a brand new Juke is built at the plant every 105 seconds.

Well known for its distinctive sporty styling, the 2018 Juke comes with a host of interior and exterior personalisation choices.

Thanks to all the options and possible personalisation combinations, more than 23,000 different versions of the latest Juke are available for customers.

The one millionth Juke built in Sunderland was a Tekna grade in Vivid Blue, the most recent colour to be added to the range.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan Europe, said: “Reaching the one million milestone is a fantastic achievement for any model.

“Eight years ago we had never seen anything like the Juke before – it created an entirely new segment and brought a distinctive never-seen-before look to the market. Fast forward to today and we have one million customers and Juke remains the segment leader.

“It’s terrific to see that the 2018 model, with all its improvements and personalisation options, is as popular as the version that rolled off the line for the first time in 2010.”

Juke was the second crossover to be built at the plant, following the pioneering Qashqai, which went into production in 2006 and began Nissan’s leadership of the crossover market. More than three million Qashqai have now been built in Sunderland, following Micra (2.4m) and Primera (1.5m) as models to have hit seven figures at the plant.

The one million figure includes the premium sports version, Juke NISMO, which went into production at the Sunderland plant in 2012. Sales statistics show that black is the most popular car colour for Juke customers across Europe – and is also the number one choice for personalised interiors and exteriors.

Juke remains a huge sales success, hitting sales of 95,000 in 2017 in Europe. More premium features on the latest model include a striking new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. LED fog lamps are now standard from Acenta grade.

Three new 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel designs have been added to the Juke range, also from Acenta grade. For customers looking to add a dash of design flair to their car, the wheels on Tekna grade can be personalised with coloured inserts.

The interior has complementary personalisation options, in anodized orange and anodized blue, as well as black faux-leather seats, arm rest and meter hood with coloured double stitching. The Juke is available with a BOSE Personal sound system, which delivers a high-quality and immersive 360° listening experience through speakers built into the driver’s head rest.

The Juke also features innovative technology including Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Warning.