Industry news 5.7.2018 08:11 pm

Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie gets a dose of Thule

Motoring reporter

Nothing like fitting a premium product to a premium product.

The biggest thing in bakkies this year is unquestionably the launch of the Mercedes-Benz X-class, the first time a truly premium brand has entered the double cab market.

.

The good news for those who prefer sitting behind the three-pointed star is that they will be able to drive out of the dealership and straight to a Thule Concept Store, where they’ll be able to kit their X-class with a range of carrying solutions to suit their lifestyle.

Roof-mounted bike holder – check. Kayak, canoe or surfboard carriers – check. Fishing rod holders – check. Luggage basket or box – check. In true Thule fashion, there’s always a functional yet stylish answer to the question: “What’s the best way to carry that?”

..

Explains Richard Downey of SA Sport & Cargo, the sole South African agent for Thule: “Thule products are designed with a simple philosophy and that’s summed up in the ‘Bring Your Life’ pay-off line. Internationally, Thule remains abreast of automotive product development cycles and is therefore seldom far behind when a new vehicle comes to market.”

Sport and Cargo can provide the aerodynamic and handsome Wingbar crossbars – the starting point for fitting most Thule equipment – for both the flagship X-class models which reach showrooms with integral roof rails, and also the lower-spec version without rails which requires a different mounting solution.

.

“Thule solutions are designed to add to rather than detract from the vehicle to which they’re mounted and they look perfectly at home on either version of the X-class. Our racks come in a brushed aluminium finish but are also available in satin black which looks especially good on an X-class,” concluded Downey.

