Mercedes-Benz X-Class bakkie gets a dose of Thule

The biggest thing in bakkies this year is unquestionably the launch of the Mercedes-Benz X-class, the first time a truly premium brand has entered the double cab market.

The good news for those who prefer sitting behind the three-pointed star is that they will be able to drive out of the dealership and straight to a Thule Concept Store, where they’ll be able to kit their X-class with a range of carrying solutions to suit their lifestyle.

Nothing like fitting a premium product to a premium product.

Roof-mounted bike holder – check. Kayak, canoe or surfboard carriers – check. Fishing rod holders – check. Luggage basket or box – check. In true Thule fashion, there’s always a functional yet stylish answer to the question: “What’s the best way to carry that?”

Explains Richard Downey of SA Sport & Cargo, the sole South African agent for Thule: “Thule products are designed with a simple philosophy and that’s summed up in the ‘Bring Your Life’ pay-off line. Internationally, Thule remains abreast of automotive product development cycles and is therefore seldom far behind when a new vehicle comes to market.”

Sport and Cargo can provide the aerodynamic and handsome Wingbar crossbars – the starting point for fitting most Thule equipment – for both the flagship X-class models which reach showrooms with integral roof rails, and also the lower-spec version without rails which requires a different mounting solution.

“Thule solutions are designed to add to rather than detract from the vehicle to which they’re mounted and they look perfectly at home on either version of the X-class. Our racks come in a brushed aluminium finish but are also available in satin black which looks especially good on an X-class,” concluded Downey.