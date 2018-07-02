Here’s how to drive in ice and snow

A weather warning has been issued cautioning South Africans to expect wind, rain and even snow in some regions.

While drivers in other parts of the world may be accustomed to this, the same cannot be said here.

If snowfall is likely to fall in your area, here are some tips to keep in mind, courtesy of the MD of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert:

Driving defensively is what will help you avoid landing in a dangerous position.

Check that your tyres are properly inflated.

Ensure your anti-freeze is adequately topped up.

Gently test your brakes to judge how slippery the road is.

Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly to maintain traction and avoid skidding.

Drive slowly and give yourself more time: it takes more time to accelerate, decelerate and stop.

Increase your following distance to eight to 10 seconds.

Avoid stopping where possible and rather start moving while still rolling as there is less resistance to stopping.

Accelerating up a hill can cause skidding. Rather gain speed before the hill and slow down when you reach the top.

Never stop halfway up the hill.

Switch your headlights to dim. Do not use fog lights as it makes it difficult for oncoming cars to see.

Do not use sport mode.

If you start to skid stop accelerating and let the car slow naturally. Do not brake as it will extend the skid.

Avoid driving habits which are dangerous in normal conditions: distracted, fatigued and drunken driving.

Black ice

Warnings have also been issued about black ice.

Many areas may experience sleet rather than full snowfall. This can create an even more dangerous situation on the roads, in the form of black ice.

This is a thin layer of transparent ice on the road which forms when sleet or rain freezes as it hits the ground. It is very difficult to see and you can be at its mercy once you hit it.

This is what you should do when you expect black ice: