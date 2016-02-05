Suzuki Ertiga gets a styling and spec boost

Suzuki Auto have tabled a reinvigorated Suzuki Ertiga, with the popular 7-seater loaded with even more specifications and on sale immediately across South Africa.

The seven-seater Ertiga has proven popular among South African families for its surprisingly large interior, its four-year service plan, sprightly 1.4 petrol engine and the exemplary road manners, which come from its adapted Suzuki Swift platform. This unique mix of car-like manners and MPV practicality has encouraged Suzuki to adopt the term LUV, or Lifestyle Utility Vehicle in reference to the Ertiga.

The upgraded Ertiga will be easy to spot, thanks to its refreshed exterior styling. Taking centre stage is a bold new front grille and deeply sculpted new front bumper. On GL models, the new front design receives exclusive chrome highlights on the grille and bumper.

The design cues and chrome detailing at the front of the Ertiga are repeated in the redesigned rear bumper, which has integrated reflectors. GL models also receive a chrome garnish with an embossed Ertiga model name above the number plate.

Minor detail updates on the GL specification level include a new wheel cover design and colour-coded electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors as standard.

Owners will find the greatest improvements inside the Ertiga’s cabin where Suzuki has markedly improved the quality and tactile feel of the upholstery and door panels.

At its first launch in June 2014, the Ertiga received top marks for its range-wide list of standard features. These include an immobiliser, air conditioning, electric power steering, two airbags and ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution.

Suzuki has announced that it will add to this list of specification by upgrading the GL model’s audio system adding many of the features identified in feedback from Ertiga owners.

The integrated audio system now features Bluetooth as standard, which, when combined with the standard MP3, USB and iPod integration means that owners can now access virtually any audio source, while also being able to make hands-free telephone calls.

The GL model’s upgraded audio system adds to the already extensive list of specifications, which include an alarm system, rake adjustable steering column and electric windows. Further specification additions on the GL model include rear-facing Park Distance Control (PDC), an additional 12V socket in the middle console behind the front seats and a 3rd row bench that can now split in a 50/50 configuration instead of folding down as one single unit.

Suzuki has also approved a tow-rating of 550 kg in answer to many requests from Ertiga families to add a tow-bar and towing capacity as option.

The Ertiga remains an engineering showpiece for Suzuki Auto, having stretched the available interior space to 2 665 mm on a platform length of only 4 265 mm. This makes the Ertiga a true seven-seater and gives it an effective loading capacity of 736 litres if the two rear passenger seat rows are folded flat into the Ertiga’s floor. All models in the Ertiga range has an adjustable second row of seats and third-row passengers can easily enter and exit the vehicle thanks to large opening rear doors and a one-touch fold and access system.

“The Ertiga has attracted a loyal and passionate following, thanks to its MPV-sized cabin and its Swift-like driving dynamics,” says André Venter, divisional manager for sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“With the new model we have increased the Ertiga’s functionality and appeal even further and look forward to welcoming ever more families to the Suzuki brand.”

All Ertiga models are powered by Suzuki’s proven 1.4 litre K14B engine. This engine features electronic fuel injection and variable valve timing to deliver 70 kW at 6 000 rpm and peak torque of 130 Nm at 4 000 rpm. Fuel consumption is recorded as 6.6 litres per 100 km in a combined testing cycle. The 1.4 four-cylinder engine drives the front wheels through a five speed manual gearbox, while a four speed automatic gearbox is available in the GL specification level.

With its new design and significant specification boost, Suzuki Auto has decided to streamline the range to the GA Manual, GL Manual and GL Auto models. The range topping GLX model will no longer be available, thanks largely to the GL’s increase in specifications.

Suzuki Auto has retained the Ertiga’s generous 4-year / 60 000 km service plan and 3-year / 100 000 km warranty for all models in the range.

Pricing:

Ertiga 1.4 GA Manual R176 900

Ertiga 1.4 GL Manual R202 900

Ertiga 1.4 GL Auto R218 900