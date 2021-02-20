 
 
WATCH: Won the Lotto? Here’s the perfect BMW garage

Between the M8 Competition Gran Coupe and X5 M Competition, all bases are covered.

Jaco van der Merwe
20 Feb 2021
07:45:52 AM
BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe and X5 M Competition

The one is the fastest SUV The Citizen has ever tested and the other is officially the hastiest four-door GT car to feature on our high-performance test list. Problem is, if you want a piece of this magnificent duo, you have to fork out R6.2-million up front and make sure you have another bar or two handy to quench their thirst. That is a lot of money, even for a tenderpreneur. But as this combination will not see the inside of over 99.99% of garages in South Africa, it should feature prominently on most people’s to-do lists for when they...

