It’s official: BMW M2 CS a Porsche killer

Road tests 8 hours ago

Serious test numbers make this unique pocket rocket’s very appealing.

Mark Jones
02 Feb 2021
08:16:44 AM
BMW M2 CS

Only 30 of BMW’s M2 CS made their way to South Africa, and BMW SA decided to pull a clever marketing move by numbering them, put them on auction to a select guest list and thus made them instantly highly collectable. Thankfully, they also put one into the road test fleet for us petrol heads to experience away from the track, and in our case, allow us to strap our Racelogic VBOX test equipment to the car and see how it performs against the clock. The CS’s full report can be viewed here. This is the car that has been...

