X (Rider) factor and three-litre power hits Isuzu D-Max’s high

Road tests 1 hour ago

Aging but no-less popular, the combination of a cult D-Max moniker and a truck derived engine simply works.

Charl Bosch
04 Jan 2021
09:44:35 AM
X-Rider look remains hard to beat

Isuzu’s announcement last year of a 12 month delay in production of the all-new D-Max came as a surprise disappointment to not only interested buyers and fans, but also the media if reports emerging from other markets are to be believed. “Covid-19 has not only slowed us down in South Africa but also in key markets [in terms of supply and tooling], so we are trying to catch-up. The intention is to launch [D-Max] in early 2022, the original plan was at the back-end of 2021, but Covid-19 has had an impact and we have had to retime it,” Isuzu’s...

