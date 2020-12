There is no arguing that Jaguar makes some seriously good looking cars, and their updated F-Type is no exception. They took an award-winning formula and gave it a little nip and tuck, while retaining most of the mechanicals as is. On the outside you get new super-slim pixel LED headlights with revised daytime running lights, while at the rear a similar LED approach is followed. A new bonnet runs down to a slightly wider and deeper grille that features a new hexagonal mesh pattern. Updated bumpers at the front and rear complete the exterior tweaks. Like I said, this is...

On the outside you get new super-slim pixel LED headlights with revised daytime running lights, while at the rear a similar LED approach is followed. A new bonnet runs down to a slightly wider and deeper grille that features a new hexagonal mesh pattern. Updated bumpers at the front and rear complete the exterior tweaks. Like I said, this is one good looking car.

Sliding inside the compact interior and settling into the sports seats, you are greeted by a few subtle tweaks you would never know about if you were not a Jaguar aficionado, like a pulsing red start button and ‘Jaguar Est 1935’ markings scattered around.

You might be more inclined to notice the new 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with reconfigurable graphics unique to the F-Type. You can choose from various display themes, including a full-screen navigation map, but the winner is default sports car large central rev-counter setting.

Being a Jaguar owner, I am not sure if you would buy a car like this purely for its performance ability alone. There are faster, more dynamic sports cars out there for the asking price of a P575 Coupe R AWD that comes in at a stiff R2.4-million. So, as much as the show stuff is important, it is the go stuff that will truly excite you when you drive your F-Pace.

Running the tried and tested 5.0-litre supercharged V8, you now have 423 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque under your right foot. Now although I loved the wild hooligan nature of the first tyre smoking RWD version, this clever AWD model simply puts the power down without any fuss or drama and bolts for the horizon when called upon.

I do need to clarify, that this fuss free bolting might be tyre smoke free, but the active exhaust system that can be quietened down with a push of button, ensures that the entire neighbourhood knows you are driving hard with somewhat over the top crackle and pops. I liked it, but I live on the East Rand, real owners might be inclined to use the Quiet Start function for sneaking out the house.

The claimed time for the 0-100 km/h sprint is 3.7 sec. I didn’t get close to that number when I ran the car at the Gerotek test facility. A came in with a time of 4.33 sec, which is not as quick as I was hoping for. With no launch control function, AWD and big sticky rubber, there was not much I could add in terms of was there wheel spin etc. And as you can see from the Road Test data book it is still a proper fast car, now with a bit more refinement.

