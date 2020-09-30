 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S: Superfast meets supersexy

Road tests 6 mins ago

Goes from 0-100 km/h in a mere 4.22 sec.

Mark Jones
30 Sep 2020
07:11:30 AM
PREMIUM!
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S: Superfast meets supersexy

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S.

Mercedes-AMG’s onslaught on the high-performance compact segment continues unabated, and in the first instalment of our trilogy of its brand new offerings we present the hardcore road test results of the CLA 45 S. The importance of playing in this segment cannot be underestimated. A statement that is equally backed up by Selvin Govender, Marketing Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa, when he reminds us: “South Africans love the AMG brand: in fact, it’s the third biggest market in the world.” I for one though don’t do marketing speak, I do road tests, and road tests are about dynamics, speed,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed

Weather Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.