Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S: Superfast meets supersexy

Mercedes-AMG’s onslaught on the high-performance compact segment continues unabated, and in the first instalment of our trilogy of its brand new offerings we present the hardcore road test results of the CLA 45 S. The importance of playing in this segment cannot be underestimated. A statement that is equally backed up by Selvin Govender, Marketing Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa, when he reminds us: “South Africans love the AMG brand: in fact, it’s the third biggest market in the world.” I for one though don’t do marketing speak, I do road tests, and road tests are about dynamics, speed,...

Mercedes-AMG’s onslaught on the high-performance compact segment continues unabated, and in the first instalment of our trilogy of its brand new offerings we present the hardcore road test results of the CLA 45 S.

The importance of playing in this segment cannot be underestimated. A statement that is equally backed up by Selvin Govender, Marketing Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa, when he reminds us: “South Africans love the AMG brand: in fact, it’s the third biggest market in the world.”

I for one though don’t do marketing speak, I do road tests, and road tests are about dynamics, speed, driving and data. And this CLA 45 S sure has the goodies to ensure that your time spent in the car is all about speed and dynamics.

Up front you have the world’s most powerful series production 2.0-litre four-cylinder providing you the speed part. Boosting at a crazy 2.1 bar, and producing 310 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque, the CLA 45 S will get to 100km/h in a mere 4.22 sec, the quarter mile in 12.41 sec, and through to 800 m and 1 000 m at 225 km/h and 237 km/h respectively.

To put what is now being achieved from the most compact offering in the AMG range in perspective, these are numbers that see this car drill Mercedes-Benz’s monster 450kW/1000Nm SL 65 AMG from years gone by off the line and then run with it till it hits it electronically set speed limiter of 270km/h.

These numbers are easily achieved over and over thanks to the Race-Start function of the AMG Eight-Speed dual-clutch transmission, and the power going down to all four wheels. And thanks to AMG Torque Control that ensures that this power, not only swaps between the front and rear wheels, but also selectively between the left and right rear wheel, this fast in a straight-line car, is equally as fast through corners.

In the few days I had the car on test, I found it all too easy to throw this CLA 45 S around my suburbs like I was on a racetrack. The feeling of always being in control along with the endless amount of grip make you feel invincible. It just felt so right, but I can’t say that as it will be seen as irresponsible, and nobody is invincible, so be a good little chap and make use of the standard fitment AMG Track Pace virtual race engineer, and go play on the track. It will be the most fun you have had in ages!

Choosing how you want your CLA 45 S to react or sound is easily controlled via six AMG Dynamic Select driving modes. Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual and Race. I don’t think I have to try and explain to you that despite selecting Comfort mode, this car remains firm and true to its high-performance nature.

Getting back to the everyday world and to wrap up my road test. I can say that everybody loved the styling of the CLA 45 S. It is a sexy car, but me personally, I would love to see this engine in the Sedan body, but this body style is reserved for the A 35 AMG right now.

The interior is probably the best in the segment right now and typically AMG sporty, while loaded with all the latest tech you would expect and “Hey Mercedes” voice control for further ease of use. Space is relevant to and acceptable for a compact car, which meant for me, at a bit over six-foot, that the driving position was snug and the rear not a place I would like to spend a whole lot of time.

If you want the best compact, high-performance coupe/sedan on the road right now, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S is the car for you, but at a starting price of R1.2-million, you are going to need deep pockets

To view the test click here

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.