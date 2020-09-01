 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Is this the ultimate GTI killer?

Road tests 56 mins ago

The 0 to 100 km/h time Volkswagen’s latest hot hatch is up against is 5.9 sec.

Mark Jones
01 Sep 2020
07:12:59 AM
PREMIUM!
Is this the ultimate GTI killer?

Only seven of these pocket rockets are heading for South Africa.

Renault’s high performance Meganes have always been a somewhat polarising option when it comes to hot hatches. Those loyal Megane enthusiasts that are looking for exclusivity and more than just straight-line speed, are not interested in any criticism levelled at their choice. And the Golf GTI brigade, well they simply can’t see past the badge from Wolfsburg. Renault no longer offers the Megane RS 280 locally and there will only be seven of these extremely exclusive RS 300 Trophy models up for grabs in South Africa. Our test car was one them, and the R774 900, six-speed manual model at...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.