 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

BMW M235i wants to be thé fast but still small Gran(d) Coupe

Road tests 13 mins ago

This is a BMW M Performance car and therefore it is expected to hustle. And that it does, but does it ever feel “really” fast? No.

Mark Jones
09 Jun 2020
07:16:58 AM
PREMIUM!
BMW M235i wants to be thé fast but still small Gran(d) Coupe

One thing the premium German manufacturers love to do is play “model ping pong”. If one does, the other does. We have now have Audi A1 to A8 and a bunch of Qs thrown in too, Mercedes-Benz has every ‘Class’ known to mankind and BMW is doing the same with their 1 to 8 Series, plus a whole bunch of X derivatives. So, while we will probably never see Audi and BMW follow Mercedes-Benz down their ill-fated X-Class road, it was only a matter of time before BMW introduced a compact sedan into the market. And the rival we have...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
BMW will make all-new M3/M4 available initially only with RWD 8.6.2020
All-new BMW M4 leaks ahead of September debut 5.6.2020
RWD coming for new BMW M440i but manual transmission parked 4.6.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Bail set at $1 million for US police officer charged in Floyd death

World New York starts reopening as WHO says virus ‘worsening’ worldwide

Government Social distancing in public places still a major challenge for SA – Ramaphosa

Education SA gears up to reopen schools as Motshekga pleads for no unnecessary visits

Business News Cosatu calls for additional R1-trillion stimulus package to save jobs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.