 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 14.2.2020 01:20 pm

Civilised and potent side of BMW M Performance arrives

Mark Jones
PREMIUM!
Civilised and potent side of BMW M Performance arrives

M340i xDrive jumps off the line without a hint of drama and hits 100 km/h in a mere 4.64 sec, quicker than it took you to activate launch control.

BMW quietly snuck a few M Performance models into South Africa near the end of last year and we recently got two of them on test – the M340i xDrive and the X3 M40d xDrive. You could arguably say the perfect ‘‘his and hers’’ BMW garage. I threw the word ‘‘arguably’’ in there because the out-and-out power-mad would say the X3 M Competition is the perfect choice, but those of you who read my road test of the full blown X3 M a few weeks ago will know that I found this model a little flawed. And of course, the...
Related Stories
Expected shock: New BMW 4 Series spied with oversized grille 6.2.2020
BMW X3 M Competition makes for potent aftershock 31.1.2020
BMW design boss brands revived 6 Series as 911 rival “a nice idea” 23.1.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.