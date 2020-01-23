 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 23.1.2020 09:24 am

Oil-burning Hyundai Tucson Sport kicks hard

Mark Jones
PREMIUM!
Oil-burning Hyundai Tucson Sport kicks hard

The extra 20 kW and 35 Nm offered by the software upgrade is real fun to have under the right foot.

Back in 2017, Hyundai Automotive South Africa were sitting on quite a few 1.6 petrol-turbo Tucsons in Elite spec, but they were six-speed manuals. And as you know, when you are paying R664 900 for an SUV, the go to transmission is automatic. So, they weren’t exactly flying off the showroom floor. The brains trust at Hyundai Automotive South Africa had a decision to make. Heavily discount them and move them that way, but hurt their brand in doing so, or add some styling goodies and an extra dose of power and call them Sport models. They opted for the...
Related Stories
Genesis GV80’s new six-cylinder diesel engine possible for global Hyundai pick-up? 17.1.2020
Venue inspired Hyundai Creta bowing in India next month 7.1.2020
Hyundai conjures up new Aura in India 27.12.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.