Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door a supercar muncher cloaked as a sedan

Mark Jones
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door a supercar muncher cloaked as a sedan

This 2 200 kg full-house, full-sized, four-door machine gets to 100 km/h in a mere 3.5 sec, the quarter mile (400 m) in just 11.5 sec at over 200 km/h.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S four-door coupe, in a nutshell, is a fast, dynamic car for the well-heeled family man who wants his high-powered GT fun but needs the space and practicality of a full-sized family coupe. The quick numbers are a price of R2 905 200 with 470 kW and 900 Nm on tap. Prior to this, your only real choice in the segment was the Porsche Panamera and this Turbo S E-Hybrid comes in at R3 313 00 and offers 500 kW and 850 Nm. Arriving soon to play in this high-end sandpit is BMW’s M8 Competition Gran...
