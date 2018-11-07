ROAD TEST: New Mercedes-AMG C43 is unpretentious, comfortable and rewarding

Mercedes – AMG, BMW M, Porsche, plus Audi S and RS have been part of the world’s high-performance car stable for years. When we talk performance, the German foursome has always been widely held in high regard.

Being a high-performance car fanatic, I recently spent time driving the refreshed MercedesAMG C43 Cabriolet.

Slotting in below the aggressive C63, the C43 was first launched locally in 2015.

For the 2018 model year, the Stuttgart-based carmaker has introduced a refreshed version.

Built in the Mercedes-Benz East London plant, the C43’s looks are on point, though only die-hard fans of the product will easily notice the changes.

The refreshed C43 has gained a new front and exhaust tips, plus LED high-performance head and tail lights.

For the first time in this series, multibeam LED headlamps with ultra-range high beam are additionally available.

Borrowed from the flagship S-Class are safety and driver assistance systems. Inside, it is still the C43 you know, with AMG insignias just to remind you where you are.

However, changes there are.

It has comfortable front seats, although the rear seating position is a bit cramped – as some of my rear passengers complained during long trips.

The rear seats are best left for children and short people. According to a Mercedes-Benz press release, the sporty interior’s centre console is characterised by an elegant flowing trim element, with the option of new materials: open-pore brown walnut or open-pore anthracite oak.

Our test unit featured an optional new fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster that incorporates smartphone integration.

Touch-sensitive controls in the multifunctional steering wheel made fiddling with the infotainment system an easy task.

Under the bonnet lies a 3.0 litre V6 biturbo engine. Power has been upped by 17kW to 287kW and the increase can be felt.

Peak torque is at 520Nm, available from 2 500 to 5 000 rpm. There are three driving modes activated by a toggle switch situated at the centre console.

Comfort is suitable for everyday driving, Sport is good for sporty driving and Sport+ makes the car more responsive while accompanied by good symphony from the engine.

The C43 makes use of a smooth nine-speed SpeedShift MCT transmission that drives all four wheels via Merc’s 4Matic system.

We headed to Gerotek Testing facility for a full performance test with data. Before I speak numbers, I need to point out that convertibles are heavier than cars with a normal roof because of the extra bracing underneath the vehicle.

This convertible was terrifying when doing over 200km/h with the top closed as the roof felt like it would to blow off. The C43 convertible does not have launch control, but thanks to the 4Matic system, it dashes off the line like a rocket with a slight wheel spin.

As you can see from the road test data, the C43 did 0-100km/h in 5.07 sec instead of the 4.7 sec claimed, 400m in 13.43 sec at 170.65km/h and hit a top speed of 254km/h.

Driving proved to be rewarding as it is comfortable and does not pretend to be what it is not.

With the driving mostly done in Comfort, to save petrol of course, the C43 has all you could ever need in a road car.

Even with the top down, there is only a small amount of wind coming into the cabin, thanks to the electronically controlled wind deflectors mounted at the back of the rear seats and on top of the windscreen A pillar.

It offers exceptional handling and has light steering.

It is not a car you would race, but a vehicle for cruising to the breakfast run with your buddies on a Sunday morning.

The C43 is one of those cars that are difficult to drive economically since you just want to move and it returned 12.2l/100km fuel consumption, which is quite high.

The numbers should drop on the open road.

It has all the active and passive bells and whistles to keep you safe, ranging from airbags, lane-keeping assist and parking sensors to ESP.

The C43 Cabriolet is not a bad choice among other key rivals.

However, cabriolets can be difficult to live with on a day-today basis because they offer very little in terms of space.

The C43 convertible is a great pick from the C-Class bunch, but if space and performance remain on top of the list of things you want in a car, the sedan would be a better choice.

Be prepared to fork out not less than R1.1 million.

Likes

Looks on point.

Stylish interior.

Brutish V6 engine.

Dislikes

Space remains a challenge.

Convertibles are not meant for high speeds.

Fuel consumption a concern.

Verdict

This car will find favour with people who seek pure driving fun but it does cost an arm and a leg.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.