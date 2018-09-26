All-new Toyota Aygo brings youth ‘X’ factor

The A-segment of South Africa’s car market, in which the Toyota Aygo lives, is highly contested.

Contenders must either up their game or face the risk of diverting customers to their competitors.

When Toyota introduced the second generation of the Aygo in 2015, it indicated a move en route for a more angular, aggressive design to improve the car’s appeal among the younger buyers the car is aimed at.

Fast-forward to 2018 and the Japanese automaker has refreshed the Aygo, with its looks on point. I spent some time driving the top-of-the-range X-Cite model.

Although changes are subtle, the Aygo now features new “3D” bumpers to bring it in line with Toyota’s latest family face, along with more equipment.

It still boasts the “X” motif front grille, incorporating new larger projector headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights.

You also get rear LED lights, a large blacked-out tailgate and a lower bumper area with the “X” theme.

The interior has been tweaked a bit, but there is still a plasticky feel on the dash and door panels.

There are comfortable seats finished in multitone trim, front electric windows, remote central locking, power adjustable mirrors, air conditioning plus a multifunctional leather steering wheel and gear knob.

The touchscreen radio with USB and Auxiliary was easy to use, from connecting my smartphone to selecting my favourite radio station.

Exclusively for the X-Cite model, there is a power-retractable black canvas “Funroof” which could be fun when you are in the mood on a Friday afternoon.

Been driving the refreshed, stylish @ToyotaSA Aygo X-Cite for the past few days. It makes a great run around car. It’s 5 doors big & has all the essentials you could need at this age. Currently averaging 5.8l/100km which is quiet a charm. Review coming soon on @ThecitizenM pic.twitter.com/0wMSDOvuXf — Ntsako Mthethwa (@NtsakoMthethwa) September 10, 2018

All of the above are indeed the necessities a first-time car buyer could look for in a car, and Toyota got everything right.

Although the competition here is stiff, the Aygo is likely to find favour in those seeking a fun runaround car that has it all and limits their trips to the fuel station.

Available in five-door shape, space remains a challenge and I came to a conclusion that this car is best suited for singles and spunky daughters.

It can accommodate 168 litres of luggage with the rear seats up – enough to fit a pair of reasonably sized suitcases.

Under the bonnet lurks a nippy 998cc naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine with an output power of 53kW and 93Nm of torque.

It is matched to a smooth five-speed manual gearbox driving the front wheels.

In terms of driving, the car feels at home in and around town, but less rewarding was a 100km plus trip on the highway.

It had a tendency to be knocked around by winds, which required one to bring it back on line.

Its small dimensions make it perfect for darting through congested streets and parking in tight spaces. It offers a fairly high seating position and all-round visibility is good, which makes driving in traffic safer, thanks to the height-adjustable drivers’ seat.

The interior is much quieter than those of previous Aygos and the ride quality is fairly smooth over poorly maintained roads.

During a week with the car, I managed to average 5.2 litres per 100km instead of the manufacturer’s claimed 4.3 litres/100km.

Pricing for the Aygo X-Cite is R193 100, backed by a standard three-year/100 000km warranty.

A range of different service plan options are available from any Toyota dealer.

What we like

Reliable.

Stylish.

Five-door practicality.

What we don’t like

Hampered rear headroom.

Very limited boot space.

Plastic feel on dashboard.

Verdict

A solid offering in a tightly contested segment which includes the Kia Picanto, Hyundai Grand i10, and VW UP.

