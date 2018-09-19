DRIVEN: Isuzu X-Rider bakkie an old favourite just falls short

When the Isuzu X-Rider bakkie was launched in 2016, it was a limited edition and only 700 units were destined for our market.

It is always a case of “buying it now or regret it later” when it comes to limited-edition cars because they are generally later hunted by car fanatics.

And, after a huge demand for the X-Rider, Isuzu South Africa now offers the model as standard fare.

I rarely get to test bakkies and when offered the chance, I jump to it.

Driving the new @isuzusa X-Rider 4×4. It is powered by Isuzu’s well renowned and proven 2.5-litre turbodiesel motor capable of 100 kW and 320 Nm. @ThecitizenM pic.twitter.com/6pavNX8pf4 — Ntsako Mthethwa (@NtsakoMthethwa) May 8, 2018

Thus, I recently spent some time with the new Isuzu KB250 X-Rider 4×4. The bakkie market in South Africa is contested by serious contenders that offer it all.

It stands out in terms of visual elements with black-finished grille, bumper guard (with integral fog lights), tubular side steps and sports bar, replacing the usual chrome.

It rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels inside 255/50/18 General Grabber AT tyres. X-Rider branding on the front seat headrests and door panels plus black leather seats with red stitching are features in the cockpit, while the steering wheel and gear shift knob are covered with black leather.

Projector headlights, manual air conditioning, electric windows and a multi-functional steering wheel come as standard.

Safety incorporates ABS, EBD, BA, and ESC with traction control, hill-start assist and airbags for the driver and front seat passenger. Power comes from a sturdy four-cylinder 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine that churns out 100kW of power at 3 600rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1 800 and 2 800rpm, driving through a five-speed manual transmission.

It is a capable bakkie with the engine delivering sufficient thrust when needed.

During the week of testing, I only once used the all-wheel drive system, activated by a rotary switch in the centre console.

This was on a rainy day and the X-Rider system made no discernible difference on tars. This would, naturally, be different if one ventured on to muddy surfaces.

The gear shifts were not the smoothest but it got better once I got used to them.

It is a comfortable ride but the back tends to jitter on bumpy roads – something I have also experienced with key competitors.

I found lack of reverse camera, parking sensors and an outdated radio disappointing.

You get impressive interior space, however, those at the back might not enjoy long trips. The X-Rider returned around 8.9l/100km over the test period with the fuel range coming close to the 800km mark.

Show it the open road and this number will drop below the 7l/100km mark. Pricing for the Isuzu X-Rider 4×4 is R454 100.

. All Isuzu KB models are sold with a fully comprehensive five-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance programme, a five-year/unlimited mileage anti-corrosion warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan.

Service intervals are 15 000km or every 12 months.

What we like

Very striking features.

Leather styling inside adds class to the cockpit.

What we do not like

Lack of reverse camera and parking sensors a problem.

Very outdated radio.

Verdict

This model is back by popular demand, but the competition in this segment is very stiff.