High-class Lamborghini Urus arrives in SA

We were recently whisked off to Cape Town to not only be a part of the opening of the new Lamborghini dealership in the mother city and introduced to the new brains behind the brand locally – LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd – we also got to see the first Urus in the country.

Under this deal, LSM are now also the new distributors for Lamborghini in Johannesburg and Umhlanga.

The company, established under the leadership of Toby Venter in 1994, has also represented Bentley since 2016 in South Africa.

I wonder if anybody can remember the good old Venter Delta days selling Opels and Isuzus in Westonaria?

Since then, LSM Distributors has become a respected industry leader in the luxury and sports-car segment, thanks to becoming the exclusive and successful distributor for Porsche in South Africa some years ago.

The iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit was acquired by LSM Distributors at auction in 2014.

After extensive renovations and large amount of cash, the track has become the only FIA-accredited (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile-accredited) race circuit in Africa, while still maintaining a lot of its heritage.

Back to why we were there.

Lamborghini Cape Town forms part of the Middle East and Africa region, consisting of 12 dealers, and is the first showroom in the region exhibiting the new corporate identity.

“We are excited to open our first new corporate identity showroom in the Middle East and Africa region in this beautiful city of Cape Town” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive of Automobili Lamborghini.

“With the launch of the Urus, we are expecting growth in this part of the world and it is important that our dealers reflect the direction of the brand through their facilities and their customer service. We are confident that LSM Distributors can deliver.”

He was so confident, he said, he believed that the existing number of cars sold by Lamborghini worldwide and in South Africa, should double in the next two years.

At this stage, the waiting list is around 12 months for a Urus, but there is pressure on the parent company to send extra cars our way to assist in establishing the brand in the country.

The Lamborghini Urus is billed as much as a luxury SUV, as it is the most powerful in the segment, with super sports car dynamism to be enjoyed by both driver and passengers.

Its low-line coupé styling and commanding road position is said to belie the comfortable ride,

higher ground clearance and luxurious space, together with the latest technologies.

The Urus provides easy driving in the city, maximum comfort during long journeys, thrilling super sports car dynamics on the road and track and versatile offroad abilities in a range of environments.

It is multi-dimensional. It can be specified to be as sporty or as elegant as the owner wishes and can equally be used as a daily luxury drive or provide an exhilarating super sports experience, it is claimed.

The Urus features a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 478kW at 6 000rpm to a maximum

of 6 800rpm and 850Nm of maximum torque already at 2 250rpm.

With 119.5kW/l it claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to power ratio at 4.60kg/kW.

The Urus is said to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.6 sec, 0-200km/h in 12.8 sec and with a claimed top speed of 305km/h it is most certainly the fastest SUV

I know available off a dealership floor.

Pricing starts from R3 450 000 and the Lamborghini Cape Town showroom and service facility is located at Showroom C, Ground Floor, Matrix Building, No 8 Bridgeways, Bridgeways Precinct, Century City. Tel 021-419-0595.